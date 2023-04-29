Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq said Mohammad Akram, Aaqib Javed, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis would all make great coaches, but their “reputation has been tarnished so badly”.

Having previously served as Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector, Misbah was subjected to immense criticism as many people felt he was not suited for the job.

This, according to the 48-year-old, is how other people view players like Akram, Aaqib, Inzamam and Waqar, all of whom are knowledgeable about the domestic scene in Pakistan.

His comments come after Mickey Arthur was appointed as Pakistan’s team director on a part-time basis. Many of his duties will also be conducted virtually as he is currently Derbyshire’s head coach.

Grant Bradburn was named head coach of the Pakistan team, while former South Africa cricketers Morne Morkel and Andrew Puttich were unveiled as the bowling and batting coach respectively. Abdul Rehman, meanwhile, will be assistant coach.

“We have some very good people in our system who can contribute well like Haji (Mohammad Akram), Aaqib Javed, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Waqar Younis, etc. but their reputation has been tarnished so badly and people think they are not right for the job,” Misbah told ESPNcricinfo.

Pakistan are currently in the midst of a limited overs series against New Zealand.

They drew the five-match T20I series 2-2 and are 1-0 up in the five-match ODI series after claiming a five-wicket win in the first game.

The second ODI will take place on Saturday in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

