Pakistan batsman Tayyab Tahir has made it clear that he has no interest in copying Babar Azam as he has a “different batting style”.

He noted that he doesn’t want to be seen as a second version of the Pakistan captain and is instead more intent on playing his own style of cricket.

That being said, the 29-year-old pointed out that there is no reason why can’t learn from Azam, who is one of the elite batsmen in the game right now.

“I don’t copy him, but I can learn from him. I have a different batting style and I don’t have the ability to copy someone. I want to be the first ‘Tayyab Tahir’,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is currently in action against New Zealand and started off the limited overs series with 130 runs in five T20Is, which included a century, at an average of 43.33 and a strike-rate of 146.06. Pakistan held a 2-0 lead in the series, but weren’t able to finish the job as New Zealand bounced back to ensure it ended as a 2-2 draw.

In the ongoing five-match ODI series, Azam scored 49 runs in the first game to help his side register a five-wicket win.

The second ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on Saturday in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

