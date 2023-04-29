Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he has no regrets over not picking in the Test team for four years.

Sarfaraz had not played Test cricket since January 2019 when he made his long-awaited comeback in the two-Test series against New Zealand in December to January.

The 35-year-old replaced Mohammad Rizwan as the team’s wicketkeeper-batsman and had a major impact with the bat as he scored 335 runs, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 83.75.

Despite returning with a bang, Azam stood by his decision not to include Sarfaraz in the playing XI for numerous years.

“No, I don’t have any regrets,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Azam is now involved in the limited overs series against New Zealand, where he scored 130 runs in five T20Is, which included a century, at an average of 43.33 and a strike-rate of 146.06.

In regards to the ongoing five-match ODI series, he made 49 runs in the first match, which Pakistan won by five wickets.

The second ODI will take place on Saturday in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

