Rashid Latif: Captaincy, political influence add to Pakistan’s woes

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said the captaincy issues involving Babar Azam are not the only problems the national team is facing right now.

Many feel that Azam is not the right man to lead the men in green, especially after the team has failed to secure the results expected of them in the past few months.

In their recent five-match T20I series against New Zealand, Pakistan held a 2-0 lead, but were unable to finish things off. Instead, the Black Caps managed to claw their way back from the brink and ensure the series ended as a 2-2 draw.

While the debate about Azam’s captaincy rages on, Latif pointed out that it is not the only problem plaguing the team. “Political influence from outside”, as Latif describes it, is also affecting Pakistan’s overall performance.

“Is captaincy the only issue faced by Pakistan?” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick. “Political influence from outside is hampering the team’s performance, particularly in Test and ODI cricket.”

Azam is now leading Pakistan in their five-match ODI series against New Zealand. The men in green hold a 1-0 lead after winning the first game by five wickets.

The second ODI will be held on Saturday in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

