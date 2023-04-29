Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shaheen Shah Afridi said fellow Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah knows what his role is in the team and is “very sharp” mentally.

Naseem has developed into one of Pakistan’s top bowlers after showing incredible promise as a teenager.

Now 20, he is a regular face in all three formats and is known to trouble batsmen with his pace and ability to swing the ball both ways.

“Mentally he is very sharp and understands [what] needs to be done,” Afridi told PCB Digital.

In the ongoing five-match ODI series against New Zealand, Naseem took two wickets in the first match, which Pakistan won by five wickets.

As for Afridi, he also claimed two wickets in the opening game.

The second ODI will be held on Saturday in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

