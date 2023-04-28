Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan all-rounder Asif Iqbal said Mohammad Rizwan should replace Babar Azam as limited overs captain.

Explaining the reason behind this, he pointed out that with less pressure on his shoulders, Azam will be free to bat freely.

This, in the long run, could benefit Pakistan as the 28-year-old could score many more runs.

“If limited overs captaincy is given to Rizwan, Babar can bat with [added] freedom for the team without any extra responsibility,” Asif told Dawn as quoted by Cricwick.

In Pakistan’s five-match T20I series against New Zealand, Azam 130 runs, which included a century, at an average of 43.33 and a strike-rate of 146.07. However, the series ended as a 2-2 draw even though Pakistan won the first two matches.

The two teams are now facing each other in a five-match ODI series, with the first game having been won by Pakistan.

The second ODI will get underway on Saturday in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Stop expecting him to be aggressive, Mohammad Azharuddin says Pakistan batsman has his own style

Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! No! Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! 4484 ( 78.01 % ) No! 1264 ( 21.99 % )

Like this: Like Loading...