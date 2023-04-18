Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Ricky Ponting, the legendary Australia captain, believes Babar Azam is “on the upward curve” and has what it takes to become the best batsman in Pakistan history.

Azam, who leads Pakistan in all three formats, has already established himself as one of the best players in the world today with his consistent performances and match-winning efforts.

While there are a lot of big names for him to contend with in regards to becoming the best-ever in Pakistan, Ponting feels the 28-year-old can do it if he keeps scoring runs and helping the men in green achieve great accomplishments.

“He’s on the upward curve now to maybe go down as the all-time greatest,” he said while speaking on The ICC Review.

Azam was recently rested for Pakistan’s three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah, which they lost 2-1.

He returned for the ongoing white-ball series against New Zealand, where he has made scores of 9, 101 not out and 1 in the first three T20Is.

Pakistan lead the five-match series 2-1 going into the fourth T20I, which will be played on Thursday in Rawalpindi.

