Pakistan batsman Khurram Manzoor has questioned why he still continues to be ignored by the national selectors even though he has a better conversion rate in List A cricket than India superstar Virat Kohli.

In 166 List A matches, the 36-year-old has scored 7,922 runs, which includes 27 centuries and 39 fifties, at an average of 53.52.

Manzoor has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket and recently featured in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which is Pakistan’s first-class tournament.

He represented Sindh in eight matches and accumulated 619 runs in eight matches, which included three hundreds and two half-centuries, at an average of 47.61.

Despite his outstanding domestic form, Manzoor last played for Pakistan in March 2016.

“My conversion rate in List A cricket is better than Virat Kohli; I take fewer innings on average to score a hundred than Kohli. Kohli scores a hundred after every six innings, I score a hundred after every 5.7 innings,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently played three T20Is against Afghanistan in Sharjah, but lost the series 2-1.

They are now playing a limited overs series against New Zealand and are 2-1 up in the five-match T20I series.

The fourth game will take place on Thursday in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

