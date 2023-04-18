Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam applauded wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed for always “training with dedication” during the years that he was not selected in the playing XI in Test matches.

His comments come after Sarfaraz recently made his return in the longest format against New Zealand, against whom he scored 335 runs in two matches, which included a hundred and three half-centuries, at an average of 83.75.

Before this series, he had not played Test cricket since January 2019.

“He did his training with dedication and that’s a hallmark of an experienced player,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

The Pakistan team are now involved in a limited overs series against New Zealand and are 2-1 up in the five-match T20I series.

Azam has made scores of 9, 101 not out and 1 so far.

The fourth game will be held on Thursday in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

