Rashid Latif wants to know what options are there in regards to who can replace Babar Azam as captain of the Pakistan team.

Currently, the 28-year-old leads the men in green in all three formats, but his leadership has come under increasing scrutiny as the team have failed to live up to expectations.

While there are a few players who have some captaincy experience, such as Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab Khan, most of it is at the domestic level.

Furthermore, there will be concerns about whether the added pressure of being captain will affect their performances should one of them be handed the reins.

With all this in mind, Latif doesn’t see a lot of candidates that are qualified to succeed Azam as captain.

“You tell me the options,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently played three T20Is against Afghanistan in Sharjah, but Azam was rested as the men in green lost 2-1.

He is now leading the side in their white-ball series against New Zealand on home soil and made 9 and 101 not out in the first two T20Is.

The third T20I will be held on Monday in Lahore.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

