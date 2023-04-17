Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan batsman Khurram Manzoor, who is determined to make an international comeback, said he has the most runs among openers in domestic cricket since 2015.

Manzoor has been a consistent performer at the domestic level for years, but last represented the national team in March 2016.

In the recent edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he accumulated 619 runs in eight matches for Sindh, which included three hundreds and two half-centuries, at an average of 47.61.

“Have the most runs in domestic cricket as an opener since 2015,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The men in green just played a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah, but lost 2-1.

Their current assignment is five T20Is and five ODIs against New Zealand.

They are 2-0 up in the T20I series, with the third match to be played on Monday in Lahore.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

