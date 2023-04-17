Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan great Wasim Akram has revealed that he is in regular contact with captain Babar Azam.

This comes after Azam was traded from the Karachi Kings to the Peshawar Zalmi ahead of this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Wasim, who is the Kings’ president, has already insisted that there is no rift between him and the 28-year-old.

Instead, the Sultan of Swing stressed that the two of them talk to each other on a regular basis.

“I keep talking to Babar regularly,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is now captaining Pakistan in their white-ball series against New Zealand and made scores of 9 and 101 not out in the first two T20Is.

The third match will be played on Monday in Lahore.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

