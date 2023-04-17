Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has lavished praise on iconic Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf, calling him “an absolute legend”.

Yousuf, who was recently Pakistan’s batting coach, represented his country in 90 Tests and scored 7,530 runs, which included 24 centuries and 33 fifties, at an average of 52.29.

He also featured in 288 ODIs and accumulated 9,720 runs, which included 15 hundreds and 64 half-centuries, at an average of 41.71.

As for his T20I career, he made 50 runs in three matches at an average of 16.66.

The 48-year-old also holds the record for the most Test runs scored in a calendar year as he amassed 1,788 runs in 11 Tests in 2006, which included nine centuries and three fifties, at an average of 99.33.

Knowing how much Yousuf accomplished during his illustrious career, Williamson said there is no doubt he was one of the best batsmen during his playing days.

“Mohammad Yousuf is an absolute legend,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan are now taking on New Zealand in a limited overs series and lead 2-0 in the ongoing five-match T20I series.

Williamson will be out of action for the foreseeable future, however, as he will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee, which he suffered in his first Indian Premier League (IPL) match for the Gujarat Titans.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Watch out when he’s in his thirties, Ricky Ponting believes Pakistan player could be a wrecking ball

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 28871 ( 19.26 % ) Waqar Younis 2949 ( 1.97 % ) Javed Miandad 8708 ( 5.81 % ) Shahid Afridi 41213 ( 27.5 % ) Imran Khan 29512 ( 19.69 % ) Zaheer Abbas 3222 ( 2.15 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 3267 ( 2.18 % ) Hanif Mohammad 561 ( 0.37 % ) Younis Khan 5335 ( 3.56 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 3298 ( 2.2 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 9189 ( 6.13 % ) Saeed Anwar 10576 ( 7.06 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 1130 ( 0.75 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2038 ( 1.36 % )

Like this: Like Loading...