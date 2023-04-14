Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Wasim Akram has insisted that he has no reason to be upset with Pakistan captain Babar Azam following his trade from the Karachi Kings to the Peshawar Zalmi.

The move was made prior to this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) and saw all-rounder Shoaib Malik and big-hitting batsman Haider Ali go to the Kings.

In his first season with the Zalmi, Azam led them to the playoffs and had a strong showing with the bat too as he was the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 522 runs in 11 matches, which included a century and five fifties, at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40.

Wasim noted that instead of being angry with the 28-year-old, he has always backed him as he wants to see him succeed.

“Why would I be upset with him? I fully support him,” the Sultan of Swing told Cricket Pakistan.

Next up for Azam will be the white-ball series against New Zealand, which will begin on April 14 and comprise five T20Is and five ODIs.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

