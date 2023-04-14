Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mudassar Nazar has no doubt that captain Babar Azam will become one of Pakistan’s best batsmen ever.

That being said, the former batsman warned the 28-year-old to stay focused as he wants Azam to continue down the path he is on.

In his career thus far, the Lahore native averages 48.63 in Tests, 59.41 in ODIs and 41.41 in T20Is.

“Babar is only 28 years old. The rate at which he is going, he would end up as one of the best Pakistan batsman ever, but for that he needs to be more focused,” Nazar told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a limited overs series against New Zealand on home soil, which will begin on April 14 and consist of five T20Is and five ODIs.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

