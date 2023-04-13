Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal wants Babar Azam to take a page out of former South Africa captain Graeme Smith’s book.

Explaining why, he said Smith was handed the leadership role at a young page, but managed to become one of the Proteas’ best-ever skippers.

Since Azam is currently going through a lot of criticism as captain, Akmal recommended that he see what tactics Smith employed and utilise them in Pakistan’s upcoming series.

“Graeme Smith was also young when he was made captain. I think Babar should take a leaf out of Smith’s book,” the 41-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a limited overs series against New Zealand, which will begin on April 14 and comprise five T20Is and five ODIs.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! 3968 ( 77.38 % ) No! 1160 ( 22.62 % )

