Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan chief selector Haroon Rasheed said left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir will be in contention for selection if he keeps on performing well.

Amir has been featuring in domestic T20 leagues all around the world since retiring from international cricket in December 2020.

While he has not made it clear whether he wants to come out of retirement and play for Pakistan again, Rasheed has kept the door open for the 30-year-old.

“If he continues to perform, he will be in contention for selection like other players,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Amir recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he took nine wickets in seven matches at an average of 23.33 and an economy rate of 8.07.

Pakistan’s next assignment will see them play five T20Is and five ODIs against New Zealand, with the first T20I beginning on April 14 in Lahore.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Got so much to offer, Kane Williamson on Pakistan batsman whose record has still not been beaten

Do you want to see Mohammad Amir play international cricket again? Absolutely! No! Do you want to see Mohammad Amir play international cricket again? Absolutely! 1537 ( 71.46 % ) No! 614 ( 28.54 % )

Like this: Like Loading...