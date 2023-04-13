Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf has “got so much to offer” in terms of advice.

Yousuf was recently Pakistan’s batting coach and Williamson had the opportunity to talk to him when New Zealand toured Pakistan from December to January.

Given how he dominated the game and remained one of the top batsmen for a long period of time, the Black Caps skipper acknowledged that it was a great opportunity to learn from one of the greats.

“He has got so much to offer,” Williamson was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Yousuf represented Pakistan in 90 Tests and amassed 7,530 runs, which included 24 centuries and 33 fifties, at an average of 52.29.

He also played 288 ODIs and scored 9,720 runs, which included 15 hundreds and 64 half-centuries, at an average of 41.71.

The 48-year-old only featured in three T20Is, where he mustered 50 runs at an average of 16.66.

To this day, Yousuf still holds the record for the most Test runs scored in a calendar year, which he achieved in 2006. The Lahore-born batsman accumulated 1,788 runs in 11 Tests, which included nine centuries and three fifties, at an average of 99.33.

Pakistan will now face New Zealand in a white-ball series, which will start on April 14 and comprise five T20Is and five ODIs.

Williamson, however, will be out of action for a lengthy period of time as he ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee. The incident occurred in his first Indian Premier League (IPL) match for the Gujarat Titans and he will now undergo surgery.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 28871 ( 19.26 % ) Waqar Younis 2949 ( 1.97 % ) Javed Miandad 8707 ( 5.81 % ) Shahid Afridi 41212 ( 27.5 % ) Imran Khan 29512 ( 19.69 % ) Zaheer Abbas 3222 ( 2.15 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 3267 ( 2.18 % ) Hanif Mohammad 561 ( 0.37 % ) Younis Khan 5335 ( 3.56 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 3298 ( 2.2 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 9189 ( 6.13 % ) Saeed Anwar 10576 ( 7.06 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 1130 ( 0.75 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2038 ( 1.36 % )

