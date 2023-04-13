Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan six-hitter Abdul Razzaq could not choose who is the best out of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem, saying “all three are good”.

The trio make up Pakistan’s pace attack and have become regular faces in the squad. While they all play limited overs cricket consistently, Rauf only recently made his Test debut.

Nonetheless, Razzaq applauded all three of them for doing an excellent job with the ball for the men in green.

“All three are good,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi, Rauf and Naseem will now represent Pakistan in their white-ball series against New Zealand, which will get underway on April 14 and consist of five T20Is and five ODIs.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He will be in contention for selection, Pakistan chief selector Haroon Rasheed outlines what Mohammad Amir needs to do

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48541 ( 12.17 % ) Babar Azam 302811 ( 75.9 % ) Steve Smith 6911 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8740 ( 2.19 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 48 ( 0.01 % ) Kane Williamson 13999 ( 3.51 % ) Joe Root 3069 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2868 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1285 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2642 ( 0.66 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1316 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3514 ( 0.88 % ) Kagiso Rabada 793 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2413 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...