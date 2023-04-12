Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed’s brilliant comeback was the result of the hard work he has put in over the years.

Sarfaraz was constantly overlooked when it came to the players included in the playing XI in Test cricket.

Despite this, he refused to get demotivated and continued to put in the hard yards in order to stay ready when his time came.

The 35-year-old was given the opportunity to resurrect his Test career during the two-match series against New Zealand and he impressed everyone as he scored 335 runs, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 83.75.

“[He] put in his hard work over the years,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan will now take on New Zealand in a white-ball series, which will begin on April 14 and comprise five T20Is and five ODIs.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Fifties are not good enough, Mudassar Nazar says Pakistan batsman must convert them to hundreds

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48540 ( 12.17 % ) Babar Azam 302798 ( 75.9 % ) Steve Smith 6911 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8739 ( 2.19 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 47 ( 0.01 % ) Kane Williamson 13999 ( 3.51 % ) Joe Root 3069 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2868 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1285 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2639 ( 0.66 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1316 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3514 ( 0.88 % ) Kagiso Rabada 792 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2413 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...