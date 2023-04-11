Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan batsman Mudassar Nazar said captain Babar Azam can’t be satisfied with scoring fifties in Test cricket.

He noted that as the team’s star batsman, the 28-year-old needs to start converting those half-centuries into hundreds more often.

By doing this, he will give his side a higher chance of winning matches, which is something Pakistan have not done lately in the longest format.

Their last two Test series saw them lose 3-0 to England and draw 0-0 with New Zealand.

“It is often seen that after scoring fifty in Test cricket, he fails to convert it into a century,” Nazar told Cricket Pakistan.

Next up for Azam and Pakistan will be five T20Is and five ODIs against New Zealand. The series will begin on April 14 in Lahore.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48526 ( 12.17 % ) Babar Azam 302661 ( 75.9 % ) Steve Smith 6907 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8736 ( 2.19 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 46 ( 0.01 % ) Kane Williamson 13996 ( 3.51 % ) Joe Root 3067 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2862 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1285 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2628 ( 0.66 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1314 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3508 ( 0.88 % ) Kagiso Rabada 792 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2413 ( 0.61 % )

