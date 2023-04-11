Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Former Pakistan batsman Mudassar Nazar said captain Babar Azam can’t be satisfied with scoring fifties in Test cricket.
He noted that as the team’s star batsman, the 28-year-old needs to start converting those half-centuries into hundreds more often.
By doing this, he will give his side a higher chance of winning matches, which is something Pakistan have not done lately in the longest format.
Their last two Test series saw them lose 3-0 to England and draw 0-0 with New Zealand.
“It is often seen that after scoring fifty in Test cricket, he fails to convert it into a century,” Nazar told Cricket Pakistan.
Next up for Azam and Pakistan will be five T20Is and five ODIs against New Zealand. The series will begin on April 14 in Lahore.
Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan
Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir
