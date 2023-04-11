Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal said Babar Azam needs to work on his body language when captaining the national team.

Azam’s captaincy has been called into question as the men in green have failed to deliver the results expected of them.

While he refrained from saying whether the 28-year-old should stay or go as skipper, Akmal did say that Azam needs to have more confidence when leading the side.

“He should be more confident as captain while also improving his body language,” the 41-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now take on New Zealand in a limited overs series that will comprise five T20Is and five ODIs. The first T20I will begin on April 14 in Lahore.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He’s like my own son, Wasim Akram doesn’t want to fight with Pakistan player

Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! No! Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! 3612 ( 77.21 % ) No! 1066 ( 22.79 % )

Like this: Like Loading...