Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram said he would never want to fight with Babar Azam as the Pakistan captain is “like my own son”.

There have rumours of a rift between Wasim and Azam over what transpired when the 28-year-old was traded to the Peshawar Zalmi from the Karachi Kings prior to this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

However, the Sultan of Swing squashed the speculation and insisted that there is no bad blood between him and Azam.

“He’s like my own son,” Wasim told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam will be back in action for Pakistan when they take on New Zealand in a limited overs series that starts on April 14 and consists of five T20Is and five ODIs.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! No!

