Wasim Akram has lashed out at Babar Azam’s critics, saying it’s embarrassing to see them constantly targeting the Pakistan captain.

The 28-year-old has come under heavy fire for the team’s failure to produce the results expected of them.

However, considering that he is trying his best and leading by example with the bat, Wasim has come to his defence, saying it “genuinely hurts me” to see all the negativity directed towards Azam.

“We don’t need enemies, our own people are enough. I’m seeing how people are criticising Babar left, right, and centre. It’s embarrassing. Please stop making fun of yourself. It genuinely hurts me,” the legendary Pakistan fast bowler told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam’s next assignment will be a limited overs series against New Zealand, which will begin on April 14 and comprise five T20Is and five ODIs.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

