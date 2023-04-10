Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Former big-hitter Abdul Razzaq said India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah isn’t in the same league as his Pakistan counterpart Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Both Bumrah and Afridi as the pace spearheads for their respective countries and are rated among the top fast bowlers in the world.
However, Razzaq is of a different opinion, reiterating that Afridi is miles ahead of the Indian star, who is currently out of action after undergoing back surgery.
“Bumrah doesn’t come near him,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
After leading the Lahore Qalandars to their second straight Pakistan Super League (PSL) title, Afridi will now represent the men in green in their limited overs series against New Zealand, which will start on April 14 and consist of five T20Is and five ODIs.
Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan
Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir
