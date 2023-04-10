Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Wahab Riaz has taken aim at former Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim, asking why veteran all-rounders Shoaib Malik and Imad Wasim weren’t picked for the 2022 T20 World Cup.

The Pakistan left-arm seamer wants to know what problem the duo had that led to them being ignored completely.

Pakistan had a rough start to the tournament as they lost to India and Zimbabwe. Despite dangling on the edge of elimination, they managed to claw their way back and eventually qualified for the semi-finals, where they beat New Zealand.

Ultimately, they fell short of being crowned champions as they lost to England in the final.

“Why they were ignored for T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia? What was their fault?” Wahab was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a limited overs series against New Zealand on home soil, which will start on April 14 and comprise five T20Is and five ODIs.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

