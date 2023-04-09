Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq said left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been nothing less than “excellent” for the national team thus far.

Afridi has already established himself as the pace spearhead in all three formats and is one of the elite wicket-takers in the world today.

On top of that, he recently captained the Lahore Qalandars and led them to their second consecutive Pakistan Super League (PSL) title.

“Shaheen is excellent,” Razzaq was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The 23-year-old has been picked for the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand, which will begin on April 14 and consist of five T20Is and five ODIs.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

