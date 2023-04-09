Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Senior Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik said he is still available for selection in T20Is and is ready for his next opportunity, whenever it may come.

Malik has remained active on the domestic scene at home and abroad, but last played international cricket in November 2021.

The 41-year-old noted that he is still enjoying playing cricket, which is why he hasn’t announced his retirement yet.

With that in mind, he reiterated that if he does get the chance to play for his country again, he will grab it with both hands.

“I would retire from cricket once and for all but right now, my process and thoughts are not there, and at this moment, I am enjoying my cricket wherever I get an opportunity. I already retired from ODI and Test cricket but I am still very much available for the T20 format. Wherever I get the opportunity, I am giving my best,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Malik was recently in action for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he amassed 200 runs in nine matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 28.57 and a strike-rate of 127.38.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be five T20Is and five ODIs against New Zealand, but Malik hasn’t been selected.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

Should Pakistan recall Shoaib Malik? Yes! No! Should Pakistan recall Shoaib Malik? Yes! 356 ( 75.42 % ) No! 116 ( 24.58 % )

