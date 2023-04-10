Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former interim chief selector Shahid Afridi has expressed his disbelief at the fact that Pakistan are on the verge of hiring Mickey Arthur as their online team director.

Arthur will do most of his duties virtually as he is currently head coach at Derbyshire.

Afridi noted that having someone coach the national team online is “beyond comprehension” as it will be difficult for him to understand the requirements of each player since he is not there in person.

“The concept of online coaching by a foreign coach for the national team is beyond comprehension; every era has the personal likes and dislikes of the captain to sustain Pakistan cricket,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a white-ball series against New Zealand, which will start on April 14 and consist of five T20Is and five ODIs.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

