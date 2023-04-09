Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal wants to see more aggression from Babar Azam when he captains the team.

He noted that especially considering the 50-over World Cup will be held in India this year, it is imperative that the 28-year-old have a more attacking mindset and approach when it comes to his leadership.

Pakistan haven’t gotten the results they would have liked lately as they were beaten 3-0 in their Test series against England, drew both their Tests against New Zealand and lose the subsequent ODI series 2-1.

Most recently, they played a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, which they lost 2-1. However, Azam was rested for that assignment.

Nonetheless, Akmal has called on Azam to not be as laid back and defensive-minded going forward.

“It is a World Cup year which is why he should be more aggressive as captain,” the 41-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a limited overs series against New Zealand, which will start on April 14 and consist of five T20Is and five ODIs.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

