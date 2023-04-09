Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former batsman Mudassar Nazar said captain Babar Azam needs “proper backing and support” from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The 28-year-old has been heavily criticised as of late, with many questioning whether he is the right man to lead the national team.

This comes after Pakistan endured a dismal home season, where they were whitewashed 3-0 by England in their Test series. They then drew both their Tests against New Zealand and lost the three-match ODI series 2-1.

Despite the disappointing results, Nazar wants to see the PCB be more vocal in its support of Azam.

“He also needs proper backing and support from PCB,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Next up for Pakistan will be a white-ball series against New Zealand, which will start on April 14 and consist of five T20Is and five ODIs.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

