Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting said Pakistan skipper Babar Azam doesn’t have any weaknesses when it comes to playing fast bowling.

The 28-year-old is one of the elite batsmen in the world as he is capable of scoring runs in all types of conditions, whether it’s at home or abroad.

Recently, Azam led the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 522 runs in 11 matches, which included a century and five fifties, at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40.

“He plays fast bowling really well,” Ponting said while speaking on The ICC Review.

Azam was rested for Pakistan’s three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah, which the men in green lost 2-1.

Next up, they will take on New Zealand in five T20Is and five ODIs, which will begin on April 14.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

