Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Wahab Riaz said his job is to keep performing well and make his case for selection stronger.

Having not played international cricket since December 2020, the 37-year-old is motivated to get back on the selectors’ radar, especially with the 2023 World Cup coming up.

Wahab recently represented the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and claimed 10 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 37 and an economy rate of 9.25.

The veteran speedster said he only has one thing in mind going forward – to keep taking wickets and putting up performances that capture the selectors’ attention. From there, he aims to earn a recall to the national team.

“My job is to perform and make my case stronger,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Wahab was not picked for Pakistan’s limited overs series against New Zealand, which will begin on April 14 and consist of five T20Is and five ODIs.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

