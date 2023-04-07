Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Renowned commentator Mpumelelo Mbangwa expressed his amazement following Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed’s breathtaking debut in the second Test against England.

The 24-year-old wasted no time making his presence felt as he took the first seven wickets England lost in the first innings.

He finished that series with 17 wickets in two matches at an average of 27.17.

“What a debut for Abrar. Already,” the former Zimbabwe fast bowler said on Twitter.

Following his outstanding performance against England, Abrar followed it up with 11 wickets in two Tests against New Zealand at an average of 43.63.

The talented youngster also appeared in three games for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he took three wickets at an average of 30.66.

Despite a strong start to his international career, Abrar wasn’t selected for Pakistan’s upcoming limited overs series against New Zealand, which will begin on April 14 and consist of five T20Is and five ODIs.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

