Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan batsman Mudassar Nazar said there is nothing stopping captain Babar Azam from converting his fifties into hundreds in Test cricket, especially if England cricketer Joe Root was able to do it.

Nazar noted that this is a key problem for Azam right now as he needs to make the most of his starts in order to give his side a better chance of winning.

So far, the 28-year-old has featured in 47 Tests and scored 3,696 runs, which includes nine centuries and 26 half-centuries, at an average of 48.63.

“Joe Root was facing the same issue but he worked on it. Babar needs to do focus on the doing the same thing,” Nazar told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam will now captain Pakistan in their limited overs series against New Zealand, which will begin on April 14 and consist of five T20Is and five ODIs.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: My job is to make my case for selection stronger, Pakistan bowler vows to impress the selectors

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48504 ( 12.17 % ) Babar Azam 302459 ( 75.91 % ) Steve Smith 6906 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8725 ( 2.19 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 43 ( 0.01 % ) Kane Williamson 13996 ( 3.51 % ) Joe Root 3064 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2854 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1285 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2612 ( 0.66 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1314 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3501 ( 0.88 % ) Kagiso Rabada 792 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2411 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...