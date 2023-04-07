Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal said question marks remain when it comes to Babar Azam’s captaincy.

The 28-year-old’s leadership has been in the spotlight over the past few months as the national team have not been getting the results expected of them.

They lost 3-0 in their Test series against England, drew both their Tests against New Zealand and suffered a 2-1 loss in the ODI series that followed.

While Akmal doesn’t have a problem with Azam’s batting, the same can’t be said in regards to his role as captain.

“Babar Azam is a great batter but there are still question marks over his captaincy,” the 41-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a limited overs series against New Zealand, which will get underway on April 14 and consist of five T20Is and five ODIs.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

