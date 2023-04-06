Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz has demanded an explanation from former chief selector Mohammad Wasim on why he kept on ignoring Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik and Imad Wasim.

All three players are highly experienced and have done well for Pakistan in the past.

However, they never really got a chance to play during Wasim’s tenure and Wahab wants to know the reason why.

“He didn’t have justification for [the] non-selection of players like Imad Wasim, Shoaib Malik and Sarfaraz Ahmed,” the 37-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Sarfaraz only recently made his Test comeback in the two-match series against New Zealand, where he dominated with the bat as he scored 335 runs, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 83.75.

Imad is in the same boat as he recently returned to represent the men in green during their three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah.

Malik, 41, last played international cricket in November 2021.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a five T20Is and five ODIs against New Zealand, with the series starting on April 14.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

