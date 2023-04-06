Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has praised Pakistan captain Babar Azam for being the only player who “plays all the matches”.

Azam leads the men in green in all three formats and is the most consistent run-scorer despite having extra pressure on his shoulders.

The 28-year-old recently captained the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and was the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 522 runs in 11 matches, which included a century and five fifties, at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40.

“There’s only one guy who plays all the matches,” Latif said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam was rested for Pakistan’s three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah, which they lost 2-1.

Next up for the men in green will be a white-ball series against New Zealand, which will begin on April 14 and comprise five T20Is and five ODIs.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

