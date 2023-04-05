Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan quick Mohammad Abbas has demanded to know what else the national selectors expect him to do in order to earn his spot back in the national team.

Abbas used to be a regular face in the Test side, but hasn’t featured in an international match for Pakistan since August 2021.

The 33-year-old pointed out that the selectors can’t use his domestic performances as an excuse as he took 18 wickets in six matches at an average of 24.16 for Southern Punjab in the most recent edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

He also snapped up 50 wickets in 12 County Championship games for Hampshire at an average of 17.62.

“During 2022 season for Hampshire, I took 50 wickets in 12 matches. I also claimed two fifers during six matches of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy despite the fact that two to three matches were affected due to rain,” Abbas told Geo News.

Pakistan recently played three T20Is against Afghanistan in Sharjah, but Abbas was not picked for the series, which the men in green lost 2-1.

Their next assignment will be a limited overs series against New Zealand, which will start on April 14 and consist of five T20Is and five ODIs.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

What are your thoughts on Mohammad Abbas? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Mohammad Abbas? He is really good! 37 ( 77.08 % ) He is ok! 10 ( 20.83 % ) He is overrated! 1 ( 2.08 % )

