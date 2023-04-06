Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Australia batsman Ricky Ponting said Pakistan captain Babar Azam possesses great skill when it comes to controlling the innings in ODIs.

Azam has established himself as a master in run chases and has often delivered match-winning performances of the men in green.

In his ODI career to date, the 28-year-old has scored 4,813 runs in 95 matches, which includes 17 centuries and 24 fifties, at a jaw-dropping average of 59.41.

“How he controls the innings in one-day games,” Ponting said while speaking on The ICC Review.

Azam missed Pakistan’s three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah as he was rested. Without him and many of the other key members of the side, the men in green were beaten 2-1.

Next up for Pakistan will be five T20Is and five ODIs against New Zealand, which will start on April 14.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

