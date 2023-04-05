Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin said there is no way Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi can be compared to the legendary Wasim Akram right now.

Comparisons have been drawn between the two Pakistan fast bowlers, especially considering the fact that Afridi is Pakistan’s pace spearhead, swings the ball both ways and bowls toe-crushing yorkers – all of which are what Wasim was known for.

But, given the fact that the fast bowler is still very early into his international career, Azharuddin said he can’t be put side by side with someone of Wasim’s pedigree.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi has played very little cricket; the pacer cannot be compared to Wasim Akram,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi recently captained the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he helped them win their second consecutive title.

In the 12 matches he played, Afridi took 19 wickets at an average of 21.15 and an economy rate of 9.13.

He was rested for Pakistan’s recent three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, which the men in green lost 2-1.

Afridi will return for Pakistan’s five-match T20I series and five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which will begin on April 14.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

