Khurram Manzoor firmly believes that Sarfaraz Ahmed is a better decision maker than Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Manzoor isn’t just picking Sarfaraz for no reason as the 36-year-old said there is proof to support his choice.

He pointed out how Pakistan have enjoyed an incredible amount of success when Sarfaraz was captain. In addition to that, the 35-year-old also led the Quetta Gladiators to victory in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2019.

“Sarfaraz Ahmed is a better decision maker than Babar Azam. He has won Pakistan the U19 World Cup, the Champions Trophy, and 11 series in a row. Pakistan was No. 1 in T20Is under Sarfaraz, and he also won the PSL title with Quetta,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Sarfaraz recently made his Test comeback in the two-match series against New Zealand and dominated with the bat as he scored 335 runs, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 83.75.

Next up for the Pakistan team will be five T20Is and five ODIs against the Black Caps, which will take place from April to May.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

