Iconic six-hitter Shahid Afridi believes Pakistan needs to split the captaincy, but doesn’t want a separate skipper for each format.

Instead, he wants one person to lead the Test and ODI teams, and another captain for T20Is.

Should his idea be adopted, it would mean that Babar Azam would no longer captain Pakistan in all three formats of the game.

“I am not in favour of having three different captains for the different game formats, and instead suggest naming one captain for ODI and Test cricket and a separate captain for T20s,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan have endured a string of disappointing results in the past few months as they lost 3-0 in their Test series against England, while both their Tests against New Zealand ended as a draw. Following that, they were beaten 2-1 by the Black Caps in their ODI series.

Most recently, the men in green played three T20Is against Afghanistan in Sharjah and were beaten 2-1. Azam, however, was rested for that series.

Pakistan will now play five T20Is and five ODIs against New Zealand on home soil, with the series beginning on April 14.

