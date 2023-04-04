Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Former Pakistan pace bowler Aaqib Javed said he is not interested in bowlers who can hit 160 kph when bowling.
So far, Shoaib Akhtar is the only Pakistan bowler who has achieved this as he holds the record for the fastest ball ever bowled in an international match at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph).
Instead of bowling at scorching pace like that, Aaqib would rather have a bowler who can maintain their speed throughout a match as he feels this is a lot more important.
“Bowling 160 kmph is not a big deal for me, but bowling at the same speed throughout the match is very crucial,” the Lahore Qalandars head coach was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan recently played three T20Is against Afghanistan in Sharjah, but lost the series 2-1.
Their next assignment will see them play five T20Is and five ODIs against New Zealand in Pakistan from April to May.
MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He will break all records, Basit Ali says Pakistan captain Babar Azam must make one big sacrifice to achieve this