Former Pakistan batsman Basit Ali believes Babar Azam will “break all records” held by the “greats in the game” if he steps down as captain.

Basit feels that being free of the pressure that comes with the leadership role will allow the 28-year-old to fully focus on his batting.

Despite captaining Pakistan in all three formats, Azam has continued to score runs in all three formats.

In the team’s recent home season, he started off with 348 runs in the three-Test series against England, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 58.

He then proceeded to make 226 runs in two Tests against New Zealand, which included a top score of 161, at an average of 56.50.

Azam capped things off with 149 runs in three ODIs against the Black Caps, which included two fifties, at an average of 49.66.

Even though his form with the bat has been outstanding, Basit still feels Azam will benefit from giving up the captaincy.

“If he leaves captaincy, he will break all records and surpass records made by greats in the game,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently lost 2-1 to Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series in Sharjah, but Azam was not selected as he was rested.

The men in green will now be in action from April to May when they host New Zealand for five T20Is and five ODIs.

