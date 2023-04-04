Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Australia batting icon Ricky Ponting said he has no doubt that Babar Azam can be “a very successful captain of Pakistan”.

Azam’s leadership has come under fire lately as the national team have suffered a string of disappointing results.

During their recent home season, they were whitewashed 3-0 in a Test series against England before drawing 0-0 in their two-Test series against New Zealand. They were then beaten 2-1 by the Black Caps in a three-match ODI series.

Following this, speculation began to mount that a split captaincy model would be adopted, whereby Azam would no longer lead Pakistan in all three formats.

However, no action has been taken yet and Ponting feels that if the 28-year-old gets more experience, he will find his footing and start delivering the results the fans and top officials expect.

“I’m sure with a bit more experience under his belt, like he’s done with his batting, I’m sure he’ll find the right way to lead and be a very successful captain of Pakistan,” he said while speaking on The ICC Review.

Azam recently captained the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the second-highest run-scorer with 522 runs in 11 matches, which included a century and five fifties, at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40.

He was rested for the three T20Is Pakistan played against Afghanistan in Sharjah, which they lost 2-1.

Next up for the men in green will be a limited overs series against New Zealand, which will start on April 14 and consist of five T20Is and five ODIs.

