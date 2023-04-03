Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan batsman Khurram Manzoor said Babar Azam is still in the learning process as captain of the national team.

He noted that it’s obvious to see this based on how the 28-year-old leads the team when he is on the field.

Pakistan have endured a string of dismal results lately, which has led to increasing pressure being placed on Azam.

“Babar Azam is still learning as captain, and it shows on the field,” Manzoor was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Most recently, the men in green were beaten 2-1 in their three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah. Azam did not feature in any of the matches as he was rested.

Pakistan will next face New Zealand in five T20Is and five ODIs on home soil in April and May.

