Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said he would have told Babar Azam to resign as Pakistan captain himself if Shadab Khan has been playing regularly for the national team.

Latif noted that the 24-year-old cannot succeed Azam as captain as he doesn’t feature in every game for the men in green.

On top of that, the 54-year-old is concerned about Shadab’s constant injuries.

“If Shadab is available throughout, I would’ve said myself that Babar can step down,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Shadab recently led Pakistan in their three-match T20I series against Afghanistan as Azam was rested, but they ended up losing 2-1.

Pakistan will now play a limited overs series against New Zealand, which will start on April 14 and feature five T20Is and five ODIs.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: A laptop chief selector, Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz blasts Mohammad Wasim for poor selection choices

Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! No! Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! 3127 ( 76.6 % ) No! 955 ( 23.4 % )

Like this: Like Loading...