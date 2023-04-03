Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former India batsman Robin Uthappa said Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Asif possessed unreal skill as he made life incredibly difficult.

Asif constantly kept batsmen guessing as he swung the ball both ways and kept hitting an immaculate line and length.

This made it very tough to play him and resulted in the 40-year-old taking plenty of wickets.

“His skill level was very high,” Uthappa was was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Asif finished with 106 wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 24.36.

He also picked up 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13.

As for his T20I career, he snapped up 13 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 26.38.

Was Mohammad Asif Pakistan's biggest-ever wasted talent?

