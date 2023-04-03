Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said there is talk of players in the national team complaining about captain Babar Azam.

He noted that even though this may be the case, there is no one qualified to replace the 28-year-old as skipper.

While names like Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan and even Shan Masood have been brought up, Latif feels that it would not be the right move to strip Azam of the captaincy.

“If you think you can do a reset after removing Babar from captaincy… you said that the players are complaining (about Babar),” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently led the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 522 runs in 11 matches, which included a century and five fifties, at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40.

He was rested for Pakistan’s three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah, which they lost 2-1.

Azam is expected to return for the men in green’s limited overs series against New Zealand, which will start on April 14 and consist of five T20Is and five ODIs.

